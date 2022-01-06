TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7. Wind chill values as low as -25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 19.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around -1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.