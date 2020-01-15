TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 12. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. FRIDAY: Snow, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 29. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow and freezing rain before 3 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 3 and 4 a.m., then rain. Patchy blowing snow between 7 and 10 p.m. Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
