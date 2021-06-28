TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

