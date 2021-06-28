TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. THURSDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- When to move in together
- Buying housing from a bestie
- 'True leader' remembered: Former Clinton Mayor LaMetta Wynn dies at 87
- Illinois to begin random electronic checks for uninsured motorists on July 1
- Johnson County now named after trailblazing CHS graduate
- Kalina sentenced for assault, attempted murder charge dismissed
- Clinton moves forward with preliminary parkway roundabout plans
- Camanche chooses 'Storm' as new school mascot
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Camanche's Parks and Recreation Commission faces dissolution
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.