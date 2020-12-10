TODAY: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 41. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: Rain before 5 a.m., then rain and snow. Steady temperature around 37. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected. SATURDAY: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 8 a.m. High near 37. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

