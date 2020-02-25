TODAY: Cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tags