TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. South wind around 10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Former New Yorkers offer Clinton a sweet deal
- Film crew coming to Clinton to highlight Eric Hosette, community support
- Timken Drives plans to move auger operations to Clinton
- Jobs are coming to Clinton
- Two graduate from alternative high school
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Camanche looks at building roundabout
- Chief: Fulton battling methamphetamine problem
- Winter storm shifting south and east of Clinton
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
Commented
