TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SATURDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Weather
Obituaries
Diana (Gossard) VanZuiden, 76 Clinton, IA, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life held Sunday May 29th at Cattail Park, Fulton 1:00 - 3:00 PM.
CLINTON [mdash] Richard "Dick" Eversoll, age 68 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 17th from 10 - 11 AM at the Pape Funeral Ho…
