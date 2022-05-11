TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SATURDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

