TODAY: Showers, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.  TONIGHT: Rain showers likely before 10 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., then snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. FRIDAY: A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

