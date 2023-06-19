TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 88. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tags

Trending Video