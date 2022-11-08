TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

