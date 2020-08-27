TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.