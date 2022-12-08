TODAY: Rain, mainly before noon. High near 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 42. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.