TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: A chance of showers before 7 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY: Showers likely before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Scott Morgan, 53, of Delafield, Wisconsin, formerly of Camanche, passed away, Friday near Bayfield, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
