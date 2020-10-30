TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 53. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 32.

