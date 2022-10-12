TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tags

Trending Video