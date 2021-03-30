TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind around 5 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 58. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

