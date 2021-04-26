TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. WEDNESDAY: Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Berdea Jane Hugunin, 99, of Camanche, IA, died Sunday at Park Vista, Camanche. A celebration of life is being planned for May 29, 2021. Further arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Camanche district announces mascot finalists
- Clinton couple split $10,000 lottery prize
- Fire damages Clinton home
- City, developer amend agreement as work starts on Wilson Building
- City of Fulton decreases police budget for next year
- Proposed development of former hotel resurrects memories of grandeur
- Rose sentenced to federal prison on drug, firearm charges
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Plum charged with two drug offenses
- Mentor Clinton County to close
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.