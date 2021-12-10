Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, turning windy after midnight with mixed rain and snow showers possible. Thunder possible. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, turning windy after midnight with mixed rain and snow showers possible. Thunder possible. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%.