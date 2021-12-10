TODAY: A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 48. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 51. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Tom Powell, 80, of Camanche passed away Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Rita Jean Morgan, 62 of Monticello, Iowa passed away Monday December 6th. Family and friends will gather from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. See Rita's obit at www.papefh.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stephens pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
- Coast Guard makes dramatic recovery of woman's body in sinking car at edge of Niagara Falls
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Pipeline project pitched
- Four named to CHS Hall of Honor class
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- 'Havencrest Castle' documentary to air
- Tuesday Scores: Rebels romp Raiders
- County COVID numbers rise
- Camanche Christmas Walk set for this weekend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.