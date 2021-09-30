TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. SATURDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 and 4 a.m., then showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.