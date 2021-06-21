TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
