TODAY: Rain, snow, and sleet before 1 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 36. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, with a low around 24. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, with a low around 20.
