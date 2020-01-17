SATURDAY: Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Patchy blowing snow after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 14 by 5 p.m. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. SATURDAY NIGHT: Patchy blowing snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.
