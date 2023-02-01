TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
