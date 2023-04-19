TODAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. TONIGHT: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
