TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 91. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

