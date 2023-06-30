TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 88. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

