TODAY: Rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Rain. Low around 47. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SUNDAY: Rain. High near 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain before 4 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

