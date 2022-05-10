TODAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. FRIDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

