TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

