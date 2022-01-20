TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Weather
Obituaries
Steven P. Sels, 62 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at his home. According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services are planned. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Duane E. Bark 62 Clinton, died Monday Jan. 17, 2022 at MercyOne, Clinton. Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life Service held later date. Memorials to the family. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com
