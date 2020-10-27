TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Plan to move general store stalls
- Girl dies in collision after driver runs stop sign
- Camanche’s Cade Everson, Eric Kinkaid, Logan Shaw and Gavin Sharp honoring fathers’ legacy on football field
- Clinton High School grad parties in Des Moines
- Clinton man pleads guilty to meth charge
- Whittier principal goes orange for playground
- Camanche football handles Anamosa in second round
- Iowa's COVID-19 death rate among highest in US, report says
- Canadian Pacific prepares for new depot in South Clinton
- Clinton County District Court Activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.