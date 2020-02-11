TODAY: Snow, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. TONIGHT: Snow. Low around 14. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. THURSDAY: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -8.

