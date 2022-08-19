TODAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in Clinton County motorcycle crash
- MLB Standings
- Davenport Southeast advances to the 2022 Little League World Series
- School board OKs paraeducator hiring incentive
- Grow Clinton welcomes director of marketing, event planning
- Clinton woman honored for weight loss success
- Three Camanche yards win Hometown Pride competition
- LumberKings lead Prospect League in attendance for second straight year
- TASTE TRAVELER: Have the ice cream
- Teen charged in shooting death requests move to juvenile court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.