TODAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tags

Trending Video