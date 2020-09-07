TODAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. WEDNESDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
