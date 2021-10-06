TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Robert H. Lassen, 55, of Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Clinton passed away Tuesday at IU Health - Bloomington Hospital. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory - Clinton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Albany native puts Davenport on his tour list
- Crime Watch: Clinton Police Department
- Cross country offers special bond for Sattler Siblings
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- City will amend city code to accommodate Nestle Purina expansion
- Iowa City mayor issues mask order without set end date
- ROLLING ALONG: Parks and Rec upgrade pond, soccer field and set sights on new complex
- Clinton County District Court Activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.