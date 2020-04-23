TODAY: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Showers likely before 8 p.m., then rain likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.