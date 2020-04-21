TODAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then isolated showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.