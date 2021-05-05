TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high near 61. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 61. FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 37. SATURDAY: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
