TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m.. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Judith C. Temple of Morrison died May 17, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held 4-7 pm, June 6, 2022 at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison. For more info see www.bosmarenkes.com
David Krogman, 72 of Bryant, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Windmill Manor in Coralville, IA. Graveside service held at 11 AM Thursday, May 19th at Andover Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home assisting family. Online condolences at www.papefh.com.
WALKER LAKE [mdash] Mark Richard Merboth, 59, of Nevada, died March 5, 2022, at his home. Mark died after a long illness from a progressive neurological disorder. Mark was born on April 26, 1962, in Morrison, Ill., to Charlotte and Elmer Merboth. There will be a memorial service at Argo Fay …
