TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SATURDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m.. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tags

Trending Video