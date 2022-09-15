TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

