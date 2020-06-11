TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Morrison police announce arrests in WHOA theft
- Different organizers plan new Black Lives Matter protest in Clinton Sunday
- City seeks bids for former spiritualist camp property
- Clinton County Public Health explains Alverno outbreak confusion
- Authorities find body believed to be missing Milledgeville woman
- 2019-2020 CHAPY wnners announced
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Main charged with arson
- Family seeks closure after mother's body discovered
- Black Lives Matter cares about black-on-black violence too, speaker says
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.