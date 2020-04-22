TODAY: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
