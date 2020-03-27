TODAY: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

