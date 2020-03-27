TODAY: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Kenneth Hagge, age 90 of Clinton, died Friday, March 27th. In following Kenneth's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Donald L. Funke, 57, of Clinton passed away Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Wayne E. Schneider, 76, of Preston, passed away Wednesday, March 25th, 2020. A private family funeral will be held at St John's Lutheran Church in Preston. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- First COVID-19 case confirmed in Clinton County
- Food left on stove destroys home
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- CGH Medical Center closes clinics temporarily
- Clinton companies adjust to new procedures
- Sheriff issues rules to apply or renew weapons permits
- Holly's Dogs grand opening on the horizon
- Jumping off bridge launched careers of siblings in 1930s Clinton
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- MercyOne Clinton nurse recognized as one of Iowa's Great Nurses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.