TODAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. WEDNESDAY: A chance of snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 and midnight, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
