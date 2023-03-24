TODAY: Snow, possibly mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

