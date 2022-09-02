TODAY: Isolated showers between 1 and 2 p.m, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton homicide details emerge in court filings
- MLB Standings
- Two arrested in Clinton homicide case
- Citizens First Bank announces promotions
- Hayes charged with drug offenses
- BACK ON THE JOB: Sheriff's deputy returns to full duty
- Clinton woman wins $200,000 lottery prize
- ALL HANDS ON DECK: Volunteers quickly band together to welcome American Queen
- MLB Standings
- Man wanted as person of interest arrested on drug warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.