TODAY: Scattered showers before 1 p.m., then isolated showers after 4 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: Isolated showers before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 66. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 78. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
