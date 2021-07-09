TODAY: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.  TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. MONDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

