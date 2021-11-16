TODAY: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 44 by 5 p.m. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 28. West wind around 10 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 39. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tags

Trending Video