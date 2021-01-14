TODAY: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. South wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A chance of snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, with a low around 22. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Dennis Pingel, 81, of Camanche passed away, Tuesday at Park Vista - Camanche. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. A full obit will be in Saturday's paper.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton High graduate nabs solo show at New York gallery
- MexiBro goes south of the border, with a twist
- POLICE: Maquoketa man attempts to elude officers, rolls truck
- City Council to address sale of Fourth St. buildings
- Clinton LumberKings join Prospect League
- 'It's time:' Gorman retires after 65 years in retail
- Elvira residents to be sent cease--and-desist orders
- Clearing streets could be more efficient, public works director says
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Two missing girls found safe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.