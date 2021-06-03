TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 10 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 68. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 90. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tags

Trending Video